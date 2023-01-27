Cincinnati mayor rips Patrick Mahomes in proclamation, jokes Joe Burrow is Mahomes' father ahead of title game

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has proclaimed this Sunday "They Gotta Play Us Day" in his city to celebrate the Bengals taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship for the second year in a row.

But Pureval did not make the official proclamation without throwing shade at Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The mayor said considering Joe Burrow's 3-0 record against Mahomes, including last year's AFC championship at Arrowhead Stadium — which the Bengals and Pureval dubbed "Burrowhead" — the Bengals quarterback "has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's [Mahomes'] father."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pureval also ripped Kansas City in general.

"Kansas City is named after its neighboring state, which is, you know, just kind of weird," he said.

Of course, the city is in Missouri, not Kansas.

MIKE MCCARTHY SAYS OWNER JERRY JONES WANTS HIM TO COACH AS LONG AS THIS LEGENDARY COWBOYS COACH

The Bengals beat the Chiefs last year, 27-24, in overtime after Cincinnati outscored Kansas City 17-3 in the second half and overtime. It clinched the Bengals' first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs are hosting their fifth consecutive AFC championship game. They are 2-2 in their last four conference title games.