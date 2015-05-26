Expand / Collapse search
May 2, 2016

Cibulkova, Pliskova advance to 2nd round at Diamond Games

By | Associated Press

ANTWERP, Belgium – Dominika Cibulkova made light work of qualifier Kateryna Bondarenko to reach the second round at the Diamond Games tournament with a 6-1, 6-2 victory on Wednesday.

The sixth-seeded Cibulkova, who was playing in her first match since losing to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, broke her opponent twice in the first three games to set the tone for the match.

Bondarenko has recently returned to the tour after the birth of her first child and could not match Cibulkova's pace in the second set, dropping her serve three more times.

Cibulkova will take on another qualifier in the next round after Indy de Vroome rallied past Tsvetana Pironkova, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova and Monica Niculescu also progressed.