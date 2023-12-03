Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Christian group appreciates support as Commanders player faces scrutiny over cleats

Kendall Fuller faced criticism on Friday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller used the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign to express support for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The list of which causes NFL players would support during Weeks 13 and 14 of the season was released last month. As Week 13 crept closer, Fuller was criticized for his support of the Christian group.

Kendall Fuller looks on

Kendall Fuller of the Washington Commanders before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField on Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

OutSports, a sports website focused on LGBTQ+ issues, scrutinized Fuller for his support of the group. 

The site described the FCA as having "anti-LGBTQ policies" and previously criticized the organization’s belief system, which reportedly included that marriage is between a man and woman and a sexual purity statement that condemns sex outside of marriage and homosexual acts.

Jaylen Waddle makes a move

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle runs against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Tyreek Hill runs

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs in front of Washington Commanders safety Jartavius Martin and cornerback Kendall Fuller to score on a touchdown reception, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Regardless of the scrutiny, the FCA supported Fuller and any other athlete associated with the group.

"The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is appreciative to the many players who have represented FCA in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign," the group said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "For 69 years, FCA has stayed true to its vision to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.

"All are welcome to participate in Fellowship of Christian Athletes activities and events, and FCA believes that all people are of great worth and value to God, and should be treated with love, dignity and respect."

The Commanders didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fuller, 28, is in his eighth season in the NFL and his sixth with the Commanders. He’s played in 12 games this season and has two interceptions to his credit.

