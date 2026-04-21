Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Best Bet, Prediction for NFL Draft Round 1

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"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Let's be honest: The pickings are slim in the NFL Draft betting markets.

At this point, attractive prices are few and far between. You’re paying a premium based on information and there's not a lot to choose from for any good wagers close to -110 or -120.

But if you know anything about me, then you know I can still find somewhere to sprinkle some cash — even if it's just a few bucks.

Here's what I'm on so far.

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Over/Under 5.5 WRs in first round

One bet that I'm eyeing is Over/Under 5.5 for wide receivers drafted in the first round.

We don’t expect more than two quarterbacks to go in Round 1. We don’t expect more than one running back to go in the first round, either. And interior defensive linemen are lacking.

The picks have to come from somewhere and wide receiver is the area I believe they will come from.

We know for sure Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson are going in the first round. KC Concepción and Omar Cooper Jr. are projected first-round picks.

Denzel Boston is the wideout on the edge and there are some that think he could be a great weapon on contested catches. He’d be very attractive to a contender at the back end of Round 1.

I’ll lay it. I expect six WRs to hear their names called Thursday night.

PICK: Over 5.5 WRs in first round (-155)