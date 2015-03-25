Chiefs waive tight end Brock

Kansas City, MO (SportsNetwork.com) - The Kansas City Chiefs have waived tight end Kevin Brock.

In four games this season, Brock recorded three receptions for 36 yards. He has played four seasons in the NFL, with a total of five career catches for 63 yards. Brock has mostly served as a practice squad member, having stints with the Jets (2009), Steelers (2009), Bears (2009-10), Cowboys (2010), Raiders (2010-11) and Bills (2011-12).

The Chiefs activated offensive lineman Rokevious Watkins from the practice squad. He played in one game in his rookie season last year with the Rams. They also signed tight end Dominique Jones to their practice squad. In two NFL seasons with the Colts, Jones played in 10 games recording three catches for 42 yards.