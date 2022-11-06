Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs' Travis Kelce throws helmet in frustration after interception

Travis Kelce had seven touchdowns entering the Week 9 matchup

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is not known for having issues catching the ball – even in difficult spots. But the Tennessee Titans defense had gotten the best of him on Sunday night.

In the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Kelce and it went off his hands and into the arms of Titans cornerback Roger McCreary. It was his first career touchdown.

Roger McCreary #21 of the Tennessee Titans intercepts a pass intended for Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kelce was then seen throwing his helmet toward the sideline in frustration.

Kansas City had only scored nine points through three quarters as they tried to navigate against the tough Tennessee defense.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is stopped by Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the sidelines during their game against the Tennessee Titans in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Chiefs’ nine points was the fewest they scored through three quarters since totaling three against the Titans last year in Week 7. Kansas City lost the game 27-3.

The Titans entered the game 5-2 and ranked ninth in points allowed and 15th in yards allowed. The Chiefs were ranked first in points scored and second in yards gained.

Kelce is having another terrific season for the Chiefs. Through seven games, he recorded 47 catches for 553 yards and was tied with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the NFL lead with seven touchdown catches.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.