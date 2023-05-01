Chiefs' Travis Kelce spikes Lombardi Trophy replica at namesake event

Chiefs star Travis Kelce appeared to be having a grand time at the event he hosted during NFL Draft weekend in Kansas City as the two-time Super Bowl champion got to celebrate with fans on one of the biggest nights for the league outside the big game.

The tight end hosted his first-ever Kelce Jam in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on Friday night, featuring some of his teammates and a musical performance from Machine Gun Kelly and Rick Ross, among others.

Kelce was then seen chugging a beer and spiked a Vince Lombardi Trophy replica to the ground while on the stage. The event appeared to be a hit with some of the NFL fans who came over to the Kansas City area.

"I think it is a lot of fun that Travis Kelce put this on and had a bunch of music artists come celebrate our win and the NFL Draft," Topeka, Kansas, native Regan Bond told the Kansas City Star.

Her sister, Karly, added, "The community is really nice. Everyone is super excited, and it’s fun to see."

The eight-time Pro Bowler will enter his 11th season with the Chiefs and did enough to help Kansas City to its second Super Bowl title in four seasons.

Kelce had a career-high 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named a First-Team All-Pro member for his incredible year.

He has three full seasons remaining on his Chiefs deal. There will certainly be more Kelce-oriented events to come.