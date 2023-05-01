Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs' Travis Kelce spikes Lombardi Trophy replica at namesake event

Two-time Super Bowl champion hosted Kelce Jam

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce appeared to be having a grand time at the event he hosted during NFL Draft weekend in Kansas City as the two-time Super Bowl champion got to celebrate with fans on one of the biggest nights for the league outside the big game.

The tight end hosted his first-ever Kelce Jam in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on Friday night, featuring some of his teammates and a musical performance from Machine Gun Kelly and Rick Ross, among others.

Travis Kelce at Kelce Jam

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs entertains the crowd during Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheater on April 28, 2023, in Bonner Springs, Kansas. (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Kelce was then seen chugging a beer and spiked a Vince Lombardi Trophy replica to the ground while on the stage. The event appeared to be a hit with some of the NFL fans who came over to the Kansas City area.

"I think it is a lot of fun that Travis Kelce put this on and had a bunch of music artists come celebrate our win and the NFL Draft," Topeka, Kansas, native Regan Bond told the Kansas City Star.

Travis Kelce on stage

Travis Kelce onstage during the Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheatre on April 28, 2023, in Bonner Springs, Kansas. (Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Her sister, Karly, added, "The community is really nice. Everyone is super excited, and it’s fun to see."

The eight-time Pro Bowler will enter his 11th season with the Chiefs and did enough to help Kansas City to its second Super Bowl title in four seasons.

Kelce had a career-high 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named a First-Team All-Pro member for his incredible year.

Travis Kelce has a beer

Travis Kelce chugs a drink during the Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheatre on April 28, 2023, in Bonner Springs, Kansas. (Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

He has three full seasons remaining on his Chiefs deal. There will certainly be more Kelce-oriented events to come.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.