Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys

Chiefs' Travis Kelce says the glare at AT&T Stadium is 'f------ ridiculous,' empathizes with Cowboys star

CeeDee Lamb had issues with the glare during the Cowboys' 34-6 loss

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Jerry Jones criticizing Mike McCarthy’s play design is ‘hot garbage’ | First Things First Video

Jerry Jones criticizing Mike McCarthy’s play design is ‘hot garbage’ | First Things First

The Dallas Cowboys played the San Francisco 49ers, and Jerry Jones critiqued Mike McCarthy’s play design.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed a potential touchdown pass during a 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

"I couldn’t see the ball. Couldn’t see the ball at all. The sun," Lamb said after the game. 

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce empathizes with Lamb.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ceedee Lamb cant see

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs past a pass thrown into the end zone by quarterback Cooper Rush as Cooper DeJean (33) of the Eagles and Jake Ferguson (87) of the Cowboys look on in the first half in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

"I’m not going to lie, playing in that stadium I f------ had that problem before. That f------glare coming through that end zone in the afternoon is f------ ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous. It’s like the glass makes it f------ like spread more," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"It’s like the sun is bigger and brighter then it’s ever f------ been. I get it, but obviously you try to not to let those kind of things be an excuse, but holy s--- man. I mean, I get it. I understand where he’s coming from here."

Travis and brother Jason Kelce looked at some of the pictures from the game and were astonished at the glare of the sun. 

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS NFL POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 10 OF 2024 NFL SEASON

Travis Kelce celebrates

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.  (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

"It is crazy how aggressive that sun is at that time of day coming through that window. You’d think they’d put up shades or something," Jason said. 

"Look at that dude, why the f--- is it that bright? What the f---?" Travis said while laughing.

Lamb said he "1,000%" thinks the Cowboys should put up curtains. 

CHIEFS' TRAVIS KELCE PRAISES BRONCOS' 'WHITE CORNER' AFTER DRAMATIC WIN

Team owner Jerry Jones, however, disagreed with his star receiver about putting up curtains.

"Well, let's just tear the damn stadium down and build another one? You kidding me? Are you kidding me? I’m saying the world knows where the sun is. You get to know that almost a year in advance. Someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where’s the moon?" Jones said. 

Jerry Jones in Los Angeles

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Agu. 11, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Travis was in disbelief after hearing Jones’ response.

"What the f--- is Jerry talking about?" Travis quipped while bursting out laughing.

"Listen, I hear him on, you know, where the sun is," Travis said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star tight end suggested the Cowboys use the sun’s glare to their advantage. 

"Knowing that, maybe in the fourth quarter, you make the other team in an afternoon game have to deal with that. You know what I mean? Have to look into the sun."

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb walk off field

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) after a game against the Atlanta Falcons Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ Brynn Anderson)

The Cowboys need every advantage they can get right now. They are 3-6 and losers of four straight. 

Quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season after deciding to have surgery on his torn hamstring.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush will try and right the ship for the Cowboys when they take on the Houston Texans Monday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.