Chiefs' Travis Kelce says the glare at AT&T Stadium is 'f------ ridiculous,' empathizes with Cowboys star

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed a potential touchdown pass during a 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

"I couldn’t see the ball. Couldn’t see the ball at all. The sun," Lamb said after the game.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce empathizes with Lamb.

"I’m not going to lie, playing in that stadium I f------ had that problem before. That f------glare coming through that end zone in the afternoon is f------ ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous. It’s like the glass makes it f------ like spread more," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"It’s like the sun is bigger and brighter then it’s ever f------ been. I get it, but obviously you try to not to let those kind of things be an excuse, but holy s--- man. I mean, I get it. I understand where he’s coming from here."

Travis and brother Jason Kelce looked at some of the pictures from the game and were astonished at the glare of the sun.

"It is crazy how aggressive that sun is at that time of day coming through that window. You’d think they’d put up shades or something," Jason said.

"Look at that dude, why the f--- is it that bright? What the f---?" Travis said while laughing.

Lamb said he "1,000%" thinks the Cowboys should put up curtains.

Team owner Jerry Jones, however, disagreed with his star receiver about putting up curtains.

"Well, let's just tear the damn stadium down and build another one? You kidding me? Are you kidding me? I’m saying the world knows where the sun is. You get to know that almost a year in advance. Someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where’s the moon?" Jones said.

Travis was in disbelief after hearing Jones’ response.

"What the f--- is Jerry talking about?" Travis quipped while bursting out laughing.

"Listen, I hear him on, you know, where the sun is," Travis said.

The star tight end suggested the Cowboys use the sun’s glare to their advantage.

"Knowing that, maybe in the fourth quarter, you make the other team in an afternoon game have to deal with that. You know what I mean? Have to look into the sun."

The Cowboys need every advantage they can get right now. They are 3-6 and losers of four straight.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season after deciding to have surgery on his torn hamstring.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush will try and right the ship for the Cowboys when they take on the Houston Texans Monday night.

