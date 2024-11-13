Chiefs' Travis Kelce praises Broncos' 'White corner' after dramatic win

After playing the Denver Broncos Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce noted something unusual about the Broncos' cornerbacks.

"Who would’ve thought one of the best defenses in the league got a white corner?" Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

Kelce was referring to Riley Moss, who is in his second season with the Broncos after being selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Iowa.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Moss, 24, became the first White cornerback to start in a game since 2002, when Jason Sehorn last did it for the New York Giants.

Moss has been a key part of a stout Broncos defense that is surrendering the fourth fewest points per game (17.7) in the league.

Moss appeared in 14 games as a rookie last season but didn’t start any. This season, Moss has started every game, recording 43 solo tackles with five passes defended and one interception.

Travis’ brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, asked if Moss was a true outside cornerback and not a safety positioned as a cornerback in a certain defensive package.

"Yeah, 21 (Moss' jersey number), starter. He hides it though. He wears long sleeves. He hides it, and I think he wears the turtleneck too," Travis responded.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS NFL POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 10 OF 2024 NFL SEASON

The Kelce brothers then cracked a few jokes about Moss wearing long sleeves.

"That’s smart, don’t let …," Jason started before busting out laughing. "Don’t let them see the skin, don’t let them see the skin."

"(Moss) hides it. Which one’s the White guy again? I can’t tell," Jason said while laughing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After getting some jokes in, Travis brought the conversation back down the earth, praising Moss.

"No man, seriously and honestly, that kid, he can play. Everybody over there, their safeties, I got covered by a linebacker for a play. They throw different looks at you," Travis said.

The only other White cornerback in the NFL, Cooper DeJean, was Moss’s teammate at Iowa.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected DeJean in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Travis scored the lone Chiefs touchdown in their 16-14 victory over Denver, catching eight passes for 64 yards in addition to the touchdown.

With their win, the Chiefs remain the NFL’s last unbeaten team but face a major test this week when they travel to take on the Buffalo Bills on the road in a heavyweight matchup.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.