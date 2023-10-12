Chiefs' Travis Kelce questionable for Broncos game as Taylor Swift appearance rumors heat up again

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs return home Thursday night for a matchup against their AFC West rivals – the Denver Broncos – as rumors heat up again about Taylor Swift making an appearance.

Kelce and Swift have been rumored to be an item for about a month. She showed up to the Chiefs’ blowout win against the Chicago Bears and then again in New Jersey when Kansas City faced off against the New York Jets.

Even if Swift shows up on Thursday, she might not be watching the star tight end take the field. Kelce was on the injury report on Wednesday with an ankle injury. He appeared to tweak it during Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.

"He’s done well. He’s got quite a little bit of treatment on it (his ankle) so he’s feeling a little bit better which is good," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday.

"I’m going to just see how he moves around (and) how he feels," Reid added. "He’s always been honest with me on things like that, so we’ll just see how he does. But he’s doing okay out there today so we’ll see how it goes."

Kelce’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes, highlighted his grittiness even when he was banged up ahead of the first game of the season against the Detroit Lions. Mahomes said Kelce wanted to play but ultimately sat out.

"When he had the injury in practice, I mean he was trying to play that game and I remember after we lost the first game of the season, just texting him and asked him how he feels and he didn’t even tell me how he feels, he just said, ‘There’s no doubt I’m playing next week.’ That was the end of it, and he was playing. That just speaks to the toughness and the mindset he has," Mahomes said.

"It happened so late in the week. I think he was just frustrated that he didn’t get out there, and he was trying to push it to get out there," he continued. "I mean he’s a guy that wants to play. He’s a competitor at the end of the day, and he loves football.

"And he loves being a part of this Chiefs team. He goes out there and battles week in and week out. I think people don’t even know sometimes that he might be dealing with something or might not be feeling great, but he’ll go out there and play at a high level, that’s what all the great ones do."

Kelce is listed as questionable.

Swift did not appear at U.S. Bank Stadium last week, but TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday she was expected to show up Thursday night.

A rep for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Swift was at The Grove in Los Angeles for the premiere of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour."