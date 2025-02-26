Chiefs' Travis Kelce makes no mention of NFL future in latest podcast episode

Travis Kelce’s podcast returned on Wednesday after taking a break last week, but the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end did not bring up his playing future amid retirement rumors.

Kelce, 35, said he was "kicking every can I can down the road" regarding his decision to retire in the episode shortly after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With no comment on his NFL future in his latest episode, Kelce is still kicking the can down the road.

Travis and Jason Kelce were brainstorming potential guests for upcoming shows this offseason, and Travis brought up Tom Brady as someone he would like to talk to and also ask for advice.

"Gosh, that’d be fun to talk to Tom," Travis said on "New Heights." "I’d like to talk to Tom about how he dealt with not winning Super Bowls. F---. Multiple Super Bowls."

Brady was 7-3 in Super Bowls in his legendary career, and Kelce is now 3-2 in the game in his career, dealing with multiple defeats in the big game.

Travis, just a couple of weeks removed from the 40-22 defeat in Super Bowl LIX, said that the "Eagles broke my heart."

Kelce’s longtime Chiefs teammate, Chris Jones, posted, "My dawg got to come back we got unfinished business," seemingly alluding to the tight end’s retirement decision.

Kelce said the podcast episode was recorded on Sunday despite being released on Wednesday. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach commented on Kelce’s future at the NFL combine on Tuesday.

"How we left at the end of the season is that he was fired up. He has one more year under contract," Veach said, speaking to reporters at a press conference.

The three-time Super Bowl champion signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract extension prior to last season that runs through the 2025-2026 season, and Veach said he thinks Kelce still has more to give.

"Still think he has that fire and desire to play and, as far as I’m concerned, there is no deadline. I think we left as he’d be back, and we’re excited to get him back and get him going."

Kelce was still productive this season, but his yards (823) and touchdowns (3) in the regular season this year were the lowest he has had in the full season.

Should Kelce decide to return, he would be coming back for his 13th season in the NFL and would turn 36 years old during the season.

