Chiefs’ Travis Kelce claps back at Ja’Marr Chase’s QB comments: ‘Better back it up’

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals have squared off in each of the past two postseasons as the organizations vie for AFC supremacy.

In 2021, Joe Burrow and the Bengals came out on top, beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game before losing in Super Bowl LVI.

Mahomes and the Chiefs bounced back in 2022, defeating the Bengals en route to a second Super Bowl title in four seasons.

And the rivalry is just getting started.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase threw fuel on the fire last week when he said Burrow was the best player in the NFL, adding a "Pat who?" when told that Burrow said Mahomes earned the title.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce weighed in on Chase’s comments on his "New Heights" podcast, saying the comments were "a little bold."

"It is what it is, dog," Kelce said. "Who doesn’t love some good locker room banter, man? Shoutout to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now.

"If you want to talk your s---, talk your s---, pimp. Just better back it up."

Mahomes appeared to respond to Chase’s comments last week, posting a photo of himself with two Super Bowl rings on his fingers.

The rivalry is bound to continue as the two quarterbacks enter their primes and after Cincinnati signed former Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year contract in the offseason.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd told reporters the signing only adds to the rivalry between the two teams.

"We have a nice little rivalry with the Chiefs and to see him come over, you know, it's like, yeah, ‘We one-upped y'all,’" Boyd said.

"But at the end of the day, he’s a great player no matter where he would have went. He’s probably one of the best at his position. Just adding him to what we got already, to allow Joe [Burrow] to have more time. It’s going to give us the will to put up those points. So, I’m just happy to have him."