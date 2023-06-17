Expand / Collapse search
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes appears to fire back at Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase amid quarterback comments

Burrow said earlier in the week that Mahomes was the one to 'knock off'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes appeared to clap back at Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Thursday with a picture of his two Super Bowl rings.

Earlier in the week, Chase declared that Joe Burrow, the Bengals' star quarterback, was the best in the league.

"Joe Burrow, everybody knows that, that's easy, MVP," Chase said.

Ja'Marr Chase flexes

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a first down in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

He then acted as if he didn’t know who Mahomes was.

"Who said Pat? Pat who?"

Mahomes definitely heard Chase and posted a photo of himself on Twitter with his two Super Bowl rings in a clear rebuttal to Chase.

"That’s who," the tweet read.

The entire debate started Tuesday when Burrow remarked on Mahomes and where he put him among the league’s best quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes smiles

In this handout image provided by the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs poses during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Ring Ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Handout/Kansas City Chiefs via Getty Images)

"I don’t think there’s any argument right now. It’s Pat until somebody has a better year than he’s had," Burrow said. "He’s the one to knock off."

Since Burrow entered the NFL, the Bengals are 3-1 against the Mahomes and the Chiefs.

After Kansas City's 27-24 overtime loss to Cincinnati in January 2022, the Chiefs bounced back in this year's AFC title game and advanced to Super Bowl LVII. Despite an ankle injury, Mahomes delivered a gusty performance and threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a key first down late that led to the game-winning field goal.

Meanwhile, Burrow finished the game with 270 passing yards and one touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions. Burrow was uncomfortable in the pocket for most of the game, with the Chiefs' defense registering five sacks.

Joe Burrow at UFC 287

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is seen in attendance during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Burrow is hoping to eventually be considered the best of the best saying, "The top of the mountain is always the goal, personally and team-wise."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.