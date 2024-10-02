Chiefs star's mother eyed as possible package thief at apartment complex after son's injury

Apparently, Rashee Rice's mother took her son's injury on Sunday hard.

Hours after the Kansas City Chiefs receiver suffered a knee injury, his mother appeared to be caught on camera allegedly swiping packages from a neighbor.

Marsha Kearney was seen wearing a Chiefs jersey with the last name "Momma Rice" hours after Kansas City's 17-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, along with a younger person.

The incident occurred at 6:39 p.m. CT, TMZ Sports noted.

The video initially showed Kearney walking from left to right, eyeballing the ground in front of the door. It then cuts to Kearney walking the other way and stopping in front of the door.

A noise can be heard off-camera just as Kearney stopped walking. Kearney is then seen taking a couple more steps before stopping again, looking back at the camera and then picking up a package.

North Richland Hills police confirmed to Fox News Digital that they "received a report for a theft" at the complex, and "the reporting party advised that a package was removed from their porch." No arrests have been made, and police did not release the names of those involved.

The package included Chappell Roan records, which had been bought from Urban Outfitters, according to TMZ Sports. The owners of the apartment reportedly tried to resolve the issue with Kearney and the complex but have had no luck.

Rice left Sunday's game after he was carted off the field, and it was Patrick Mahomes who appeared to deliver the blow.

Mahomes threw an interception to Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton , and as Mahomes tried to make a tackle, he instead hit his own receiver. Rice was initially feared to have torn his ACL, but the official diagnosis is not yet known.

Rice had 24 catches on 29 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns coming into the Week 4 game.

Rice himself found himself in trouble over the offseason. Fresh off winning the first Super Bowl ring of his career, Rice was arrested after a car crash in Dallas and allegedly got mixed up in an incident with a photographer.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

