Dolphins linebacker pens heartfelt message after suffering season-ending injury for second year in a row

It's déjà vu all over again for Jaelan Phillips.

Less than one year after an Achilles tear knocked him out of the Miami Dolphins' final six games, another leg injury is ending Phillips' season early.

During Miami's 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans Monday, Phillips suffered a season-ending knee injury.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Phillips said the injury will require "reconstructive surgery."

"I believe that our lives are defined by how we handle adversity. In these moments of uncertainty, defeat, and sorrow, it is natural to question your purpose and wonder what is the meaning of this pain," Phillips wrote.

"I know that my purpose is to inspire people to never give up, no matter how many times you get knocked down. I am a living testimony of the power of resilience and faith, and I feel strength in knowing that my God is greater than any obstacle. Through him I will persevere. There is nothing in life that you can't overcome as long as you don't quit.

"The mission is still the mission. I have unfinished business to take care of and I will come out of this trial victorious. Thank you all for your continued support and love. FINS UP.

"I bleed for this game and my team. I’m devastated to have to miss another season, but my resolve has never been stronger… I’ll be back."

Phillips ruptured his Achilles against the New York Jets on Black Friday last year. It was the second such injury on the field that year, along with Aaron Rodgers'.

It's been a rough go for Miami, which is still without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he had yet another concussion. They started Tyler "Snoop" Huntley at quarterback Monday, just a week after going with Skylar Thompson.

