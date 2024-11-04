Chiefs score game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat Buccaneers, remain undefeated

Patrick Mahomes gave all Kansas City Chiefs fans a brief scare on "Monday Night Football," but all ended well as the team remains undefeated after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-24.

But overtime was needed in this one to decide whether Kansas City stayed in the win column in Week 9.

The Chiefs are now 8-0 on the year, while the Bucs fell to 4-5 after losing their third straight game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Buccaneers, down a touchdown with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter, would not go out without a fight in this one, and Baker Mayfield had the perfect drive to give themselves more time on the clock.

Mayfield found Ryan Miller for the one-yard touchdown, but instead of going for two for the lead, Todd Bowles opted for the extra point, which was good to tie the game at 24 apiece.

Bowles didn't know it at the time, but perhaps going for two would've had Tampa Bay winning the game as Mahomes, getting the coin flip to go his way in overtime, didn't let the Bucs get the ball back.

Mahomes dissected the Buccaneers' defense on the first and only drive of overtime to eventually have Kareem Hunt score the overtime touchdown on a one-yard run.

PATRICK MAHOMES' MOTHER, RANDI, ENDORSES TRUMP AT CHIEFS GAME: ‘LET’S DO IT!'

The scare came in the second half when Mahomes made a shovel pass to Samaje Perine to tie the game at 17 apiece after Harrison Butker’s extra point, but replay showed him awkwardly plant on his left leg as he was scrambling outside the pocket.

Mahomes was on the injury report this week with a left ankle sprain, but it was never something that would keep him out of the game.

He initially needed assistance to get off the field, but after doing some work on the sideline, Mahomes returned to the game. The ESPN broadcast said that it was an ankle ailment, though it wouldn’t be removing him from his duties.

After Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium gave him a raucous ovation after seeing him walk back onto the field, Mahomes orchestrated another fourth-quarter touchdown drive, finding his new receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the second time in this game in the colored paint to take their 24-17 lead.

Hopkins, who was traded by the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago to the Chiefs, had his breakout performance with his new squad. He finished with eight catches for 86 yards with his two scores.

The first touchdown for the Chiefs in this game came on a connection between Mahomes and Hopkins for a one-yard score, and it wasn't even the most impressive catch of the drive for the veteran wideout.

Mahomes heaved one 35 yards downfield with Hopkins triple-covered, and he somehow was the one that came down with it to put the Chiefs in the red zone. And after hauling in his first touchdown as a Chief, Hopkins paid homage to his former Titans squad by doing a rendition of the popular "Remember The Titans" walk with his new teammates.

Through rainy conditions, the Chiefs and Bucs both got off to slow starts in this game with Kansas City owning a 3-0 lead after the first quarter.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers were able to find the end zone first, and it was Rachaad White, the Kansas City native making his first-ever appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, scoring the game’s first touchdown.

On the Buccaneers’ second drive of the game, White got a beautiful block from left tackle Tristan Wirfs and ran his way almost without contact from seven yards out into the end zone to make it a 7-3 game after Chase McLaughlin buried the extra-point attempt.

But as the Chiefs always seem to do, they responded, and it came on the ensuing drive with Hopkins' score.

Those were the only touchdowns of the first half, though the Chiefs may have had something cooking under two minutes if Travis Kelce hadn’t fumbled on second-and-10 near midfield with 1:03 left to play in the second quarter.

However, Kelce led the way for the Chiefs in the pass game with 14 catches for 100 yards, including a couple to set up for the game-winning run by Hunt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes would finish 34-of-44 for 291 yards, while Mayfield was 23-of-31 for 200 yards with two touchdown passes. Cade Otten, who found the end zone once more, was the Bucs' leading receiver with eight catches for 77 yards.

Finally, the ground-and-pound game worked for the Chiefs, as Hunt's 106 yards on 27 carries set the tone and he capped off a hard-fought victory once more for Kansas City.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.