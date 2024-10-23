All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins traded to Chiefs amid Kansas City's slew of injuries: report

As the Tennessee Titans continue to lose games, and the Kansas City Chiefs continue to lose receivers, they reportedly made a deal that benefits everyone.

DeAndre Hopkins, the 32-year-old impending free agent, is reportedly being dealt to the back-to-back reigning Super Bowl champions.

It has been a tough go for Hopkins, who has just 15 receptions for 173 yards and just one touchdown; 10 of those catches and 127 of those yards came in two separate games.

Hopkins has caught one pass in three games this season, including this past Sunday for negative-two yards against the Buffalo Bills, who ironically just acquired Amari Cooper.

Hopkins is the third veteran receiver traded over the last week, joining Cooper and Davante Adams, who rejoined old pal Aaron Rodgers in New York with the Jets.

Surely, Hopkins is not the three-time All-Pro he was back in the late 2010s, but Will Levis and Mason Rudolph are severely hampering what he could do on the field. Last season, his 75 receptions and 1,057 yards were all the lowest totals in a full season played since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have lost Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and Justin Watson all for the season. Even JuJu Smith-Schuster injured his hamstring this past weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite all that, Kansas City is still 6-0 and just won their Super Bowl rematch with the San Francisco 49ers.

While Hopkins may not be his old self anymore, it is hard to imagine that Patrick Mahomes would not help him out at all.

The Titans are reportedly receiving a conditional fourth-round pick, which is not a bad return for an aging receiver who they had zero chance of bringing back.

Mahomes may not save Hopkins from being kept out of a Pro Bowl for a fourth-straight season, but the potential, combined with being Mahomes' No. 1 target, is very favorable.

