Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs release kicker Matt Ammendola after his struggles in 3-point loss to Colts

Ammendola missed an extra point and 34-yard field goal attempt

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Kansas City Chiefs have cut kicker Matt Ammendola after his poor performance in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts played a critical role in their 20-17 loss. 

Ammendola, who was elevated from the practice squad after Harrison Butker sustained an ankle injury in a Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals, was released Monday after missing an extra point and a potential game-tying 34-yard field goal attempt. 

Matt Ammendola (19) of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after missing a field goal attempt against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. 

Matt Ammendola (19) of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after missing a field goal attempt against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis.  (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

"Obviously, we missed some kicks and stuff like that," Patrick Mahomes said after the game, "but at the end of the day, we had multiple opportunities to score. We have to find ways to get the ball in the end zone, and that starts with me."

PATRICK MAHOMES HAS TENSE CHAT WITH ERIC BIENIEMY, CHIEFS SPUTTER IN STUNNING LOSS TO COLTS

The former New York Jets kicker, who was released in 2021 for similar reasons, missed an extra point late in the first quarter that prevented the Chiefs from tying the score and later missed a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter that kept the Chiefs' lead at 17-13. 

Colts tight end Jelani Woods later hauled in a 12-yard pass from Matt Ryan to win the game. 

Matt Ammendola (19) of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. 

Matt Ammendola (19) of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis.  (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Chiefs will move on to their third kicker in four weeks with Butker still questionable to return after injuring himself on the turf at State Farm Stadium Week 1. 

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters at the time that he believed the field conditions resulted in kicker Butker and first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie slipping and injuring themselves, the latter sustaining a significant hamstring injury. 

Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker (7) is congratulated by Tommy Townsend after making a 34-yard field goal late in the second half of a game against the New York Giants Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. 

Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker (7) is congratulated by Tommy Townsend after making a 34-yard field goal late in the second half of a game against the New York Giants Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

"The turf picked up, and I would tell you that that did have something to do with it. If it didn't, I would tell you that, too," Reid said. "So, it's not an excuse by any means, but I mean, you all can see it. Watch the tape."

Ammendola was 3-for-4 in field goal attempts and 3-for-4 in extra points in two games this season.


 

