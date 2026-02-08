Chiefs plan to talk with Travis Kelce after Super Bowl LX, hope he returns for 2026: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Once again, Travis Kelce has a big offseason decision to make — will he return for another NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Last year, he was focused on Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, hoping to add another ring to his Hall of Fame-worthy resume. But with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks set to play on Sunday in Santa Clara, California, Kelce has been on the outside looking in, enjoying the Super Bowl festivities in San Francisco.

But he reportedly has been in touch with the Chiefs, and the team does want him back for 2026, per NFL.com.

The plan for Kelce and the Chiefs is to "reconvene after the Super Bowl to finalize a plan that works for both parties." What exactly that means remains to be seen, but a decision could be coming sooner rather than later.

Kelce noted in the past that he would let the Chiefs know his decision by the new league year, which is set for March 12. He just finished the second year of his two-year, $34.25 million extension, so a new deal would have to be worked out.

As for the financials, it will be interesting to see what the Chiefs do, considering they will be over the projected salary cap by $50 million-plus, according to the report. Of course, teams do get creative and general manager Brett Veach has been one of the best at doing so, keeping star talent under wraps to make sure the books align.

But the decision ultimately ends with Kelce, who may have hinted on his "New Heights" podcast that he would be returning for at least one more season following the reunion with Eric Bieniemy, who comes back to Kansas City as head coach Andy Reid’s offensive coordinator.

"I can’t wait to see him back in the building, man," Kelce said to his older brother, Jason. "He’s one of my favorite coaches of all time, one of my favorite people of all time. I’ve had so many unbelievable moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy."

Did Kelce mean he couldn’t wait to see Bieniemy actually inside the building working together, or on the outside looking in?

It’s pure speculation for those wondering what Kelce is doing, but some clarity could be coming soon.

It should come as no surprise, though, that the Chiefs would want their star tight end back in the building for one more ride, especially after a disappointing 2025 season that saw Patrick Mahomes suffer a torn ACL late in the season.

The Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after finishing 6-11.

