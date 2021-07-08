Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes says it's 'ridiculous' Sha’Carri Richardson was left off US Olympic roster

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest athlete to speak out on Sha’Carri Richardson, who won’t be allowed to race in the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana.

Richardson was not selected to participate in the 4x100-meter relay or the 100-meter race and she received a one-month ban as a form of punishment.

Mahomes, who made an appearance on ESPN’s "First Take" on Thursday, shared his thoughts on the whole situation.

"For her to be left off after all the hard work and dedication that she has put into the sport, and her to be one of those bright, young stars for the USA, it’s just disappointing that she got left off after she put in the work," Mahomes said. "Even though she made a mistake like we all make mistakes… To not let her be at the Olympics at all is pretty ridiculous to me."

Richardson, who is 21 years old, opened up to TMZ Sports on Wednesday about being left off the United States roster.

"Honestly, that news didn’t bother me because me and my team were realistic, so we kind of figured that they would say that in the first place," she said, adding she’s maintaining a positive outlook.

"I understand the situation that’s going on. So, I’m accepting of it, and I just know what I have to do moving forward in my career."

Richardson said that she used marijuana to help her cope with the death of her mother, costing her the dream of Olympic gold and glory.

