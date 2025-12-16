Tom Brady details challenges on road to recovery as Patrick Mahomes aims to bounce back from ACL injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs' decade-long run of playoff appearances came to an abrupt end Sunday. The Chiefs came up short at Arrowhead Stadium in a critical matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 16-13 loss dropped Kansas City's record to 6–8 and mathematically eliminated last season's AFC champions from playoff contention. To make matters worse, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a season-ending ACL injury when he scrambled to try and pick up some yards in the game’s final minutes.

Mahomes underwent a procedure in Dallas to repair the damage to his left ACL, the Chiefs confirmed Monday. According to a report by NFL Network, a doctor also needed to repair a torn LCL in Mahomes' knee. The Chiefs later said Mahomes would "begin his rehab process immediately."

During the Week 16 edition of NFL legend Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champion reflected on the grueling rehab process he went through after his ninth season ended due to a similar injury.

"It's a tough rehab. It's one of the toughest rehabs. I just remember every day pushing myself," Brady said. "And it's always the same amount of pain and discomfort, except you're making progress through that pain and discomfort, which is a hard psychological thing to battle. You feel like, 'God, every day, it doesn't feel right.' Except you're gaining range of motion, and you're gaining strength. And you are on the road to recovery. So, I wish him the very best."

Brady then offered some advice about where Mahomes should place his focus during the process.

"The only thing you can do is focus on what's ahead of you and not look back," he said. "And just say, ‘OK, this is part of what my career is going to be. And a lot of people have gone through it and a lot of people have overcome it.’ You've just got to put as much diligence into the rehab process. And I always feel like the faster you rehab, the faster you can get back to practicing the sport that you know you love.

"I think sometimes people will pace themselves. Instead of training mode, they're in rehab mode. I think you gotta get through rehab mode as fast as possible, and then you get back to training mode. But that requires an all-out commitment, and it's the same commitment that the great professional athletes make to be great at their profession. When you go through the rehab process, you need that same level of focus and determination."

After appearing in just one game in 2008 due to injury, Brady recovered and played in every regular-season game in 2009 and was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

In a message posted to social media after sustaining the injury, Mahomes thanked fans and said he would put his "Trust in God."

"Don't know why this had to happen," Mahomes wrote. "And not going to lie, it's hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I will be back stronger than ever."

Gardner Minshew will step in for Mahomes beginning with the Chiefs' Week 16 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

