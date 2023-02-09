Chiefs legend Nick Lowery believes Kansas City has the makings to win Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs all-time scoring leader Nick Lowery is backing his team ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and while the vote of confidence in his former team comes as no surprise, the legendary placekicker has good reason to believe that veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes will walk away from Sunday’s game as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Lowery, who spent the majority of his 18-year career in Kansas City, spoke to Fox News Digital on Wednesday about the Chiefs leading up to Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lowery credited the entire organization for the Chiefs' continued success that’s seen the team appear in three of the last four Super Bowls and make five consecutive AFC Championship appearances.

"Andy Reid has this remarkable combination of being an empathetic, caring coach in a violent sport – an emotional sport," Lowery said of the Chiefs head coach who spent the first 14 years of his career in Philadelphia where he helped the Eagles to six NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance.

"If you know your coach cares about you, you're going to sacrifice more. You’re going to work harder. And of course, it's more fun. But you also have to know what you're doing. And Andy is a tremendous tactician."

Lowery also spoke of Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and drew comparisons to the New England Patriots and their longstanding success.

"When you talk about the Patriots, you talk about Robert Kraft, who's a fine human being and a great owner. And that's the same with Clark Hunt and in the Hunt family tradition," he said, adding that Hunt is "one of the finest owners in the National Football League."

Veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is up for the NFL MVP Award on Thursday night, also plays a crucial role in Lowery’s prediction, and it goes beyond his performance on the field.

"Patrick Mahomes is a remarkable, generational talent, not just because he's physically gifted with an ability to throw from all angles – incredible elusive qualities as well. But he's the most well-adjusted leader in the media," Lowery said.

"He's always saying the right thing, not because it's rehearsed but because that's just who he is. He's humble, he's thoughtful. He's always giving credit to his teammates. I mean, he's just a remarkable human being."

And with a roster of players like eight-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, Lowery has the Chiefs taking home the franchise’s third Super Bowl with a prediction of 31-24.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Lowery was ranked first in field-goal percentage and also had the most field goals in NFL history when he retired in 1996. He set several NFL records during his career and kicked more than 15 game-winners, including in two playoff games.

Lowery, 66, was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2009.

On Thursday night, Lowery will be hosting a Super Bowl event for Max Events LLC alongside legendary agent Leigh Steinberg and Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis aimed at celebrating excellence in sports.

"Lee was the first agent to say that athletes have an obligation to give back and thank their parents, their mentors, their coaches, their teachers, their communities, their schools, because without those people, they wouldn't have been successful. And that mentality of gratitude is something that helps balance them for the rest of their lives," Lowery told Fox News Digital.

"We're celebrating that we are blessed, that we're grateful for what we have."

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kickoff is set for about 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can tune into the game on FOX.