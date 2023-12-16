Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney says referee ‘didn’t make no effort’ on controversial offsides penalty

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney discussed his controversial offsides penalty against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, and it's safe to say the third-year wide receiver was not a fan of the call.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Toney said the referee "didn’t make no effort" to let him know he was lined up offsides late in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Bills.

"It’s important when they try to make it important, I guess you could say. Inch, two inches, whatever, in front of the ball, the referee has a job to let me know, I guess you could say. He didn’t make no effort. You watch the video, he didn’t make no effort to say anything about no alignment," Toney told reporters.

"Apparently, he wanted to do that."

Referee Carl Cheffers, one of the game's officials , said that the player is ultimately responsible for lining up onside.

"Ultimately, if they looked for alignment advice, certainly we are going to give it to them," Cheffers said. "But ultimately, they are responsible for wherever they line up. And certainly, no warning is required, especially if they are lined up so far offsides where they’re actually blocking our view of the ball."

Toney scored a touchdown on the play after Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce threw a lateral to him deep in Buffalo territory.

The offsides call negated the touchdown on a drive where the Chiefs were stopped on fourth down.

Video of the play circulated on social media of Toney appearing to briefly point toward the referee on the sideline before the ball was snapped.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes went ballistic on the sidelines after the possession, yelling at the referee who made the offensive offsides call.

Mahomes was heard complaining about the call to Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the two players shook hands after the game. Mahomes expressed regret over the way he reacted, later in the week.

"Obviously, you don’t ever want to react that way," Mahomes said in an interview on 610 Sports. "I care, man. I love this game, I love my teammates. I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win.

"But obviously, can't do that, can't be that way toward officials or really anybody in life, so I probably regret acting like that. But, more than anything, I regretted how I acted toward Josh after the game, because he had nothing to do with it."

Kansas City plays the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.