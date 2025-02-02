Chiefs' Justin Reid laments price of Super Bowl LIX tickets with family set to watch him

Kansas City Chiefs star Justin Reid is extra motivated to play in Super Bowl LIX.

Reid could be a part of history if the Chiefs win their third straight, as no other NFL team has won three consecutive Super Bowl titles since the NFL and AFL began playing each other in the 1960s. But this year’s game means a little more.

The star safety was born in Prairieville, Louisiana, about 65 miles northwest of New Orleans where the game will be held. He starred at Dutchtown High School before he committed to Stanford and played three years with the Cardinal.

He told the Kansas City Star he bought as many as 30 Super Bowl tickets for his friends and family to watch him play against the Philadelphia Eagles. The average Super Bowl ticket price has been around $7,900, according to StubHub.

"We’re excited to play, and we’re chasing glory," he told the newspaper. "But we’ve got to win just for me to break even."

The Kansas City Star noted that participating players receive two tickets and can purchase more. In Super Bowl LVII, players could buy up to 13 more tickets. After that, it’s back to the secondary market.

Reid and the Chiefs do receive a bonus if they win the game. They reportedly received $164,000 for their win last year.

The defensive back signed with the Chiefs before the 2022 season after four years with the Houston Texans. He signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal. He’s made $9.99 million this season.

This year, he had 87 tackles and two interceptions as Kansas City finished the regular season 15-2 and earned a first-round bye.

He had five tackles against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship and seven tackles against the Houston Texans in the divisional round.