Kansas City Chiefs

Gracie Hunt's mystery man creates buzz as she teases new romance

Hunt and Cody Keith, a friend of Patrick Mahomes, had breakup rumors swirl earlier this year

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, seems to have a new romance, but there's some mystery behind it. 

Hunt was most recently connected with Cody Keith, an ex-quarterback for East Carolina University who got a shot in multiple NFL training camps before seeing some interest in the Canadian Football League. 

Keith is now a real estate broker at his The Keith Corp.

Gracie Hunt on sideline

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt looks on during Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb.  9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But Hunt teased what appears to be a new romance with an Instagram Story post that referenced the Taylor Swift hit song "Invisible String."

"After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place… all along there was some invisible string," she captioned the picture of her hugging a tall man at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. 

It's currently unknown who this new potential suitor is.

Hunt confirmed her relationship with Keith in September 2024, but breakup rumors swirled around earlier this year after Keith's social media highlights for March didn't have Hunt anywhere to be seen. 

Gracie Hunt in Shaq's Fun House

Gracie Hunt attends "Shaq's Fun House" at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on Feb. 9, 2024. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old Keith shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram account, and Hunt wasn't present in any of them. 

Hunt also revealed that Keith had a pre-existing friendship with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, telling OutKick in December 2024 that they "actually trained together out of college."

"It is just so funny how small the world is," Hunt added. "They have been buddies this whole time, and it took him all this time to meet me."

Gracie Hunt vs Raiders

Gracie Hunt on the field prior to a game between the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in Kansas City, Dec. 25, 2023. (Denny Medley-USA Today Sports)

Hunt is a staple at Chiefs games every season, usually being spotted on the sidelines before games and commenting on what went down on the gridiron after the final whistle via social media.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.