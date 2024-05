Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Super Bowl champion kicker Harrison Butker took aim at President Biden in his commencement address at Benedictine College in Kansas on Saturday.

The Kansas City Chiefs players specifically pointed to Biden’s "delusional" stance on abortion as a member of the Catholic faith.

"He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice," he said, via OutKick.

"He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns, to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common — they are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it."

Butker implored the graduates to understand and "stop pretending that the church of nice is a winning proposal" and to "never mistake charity for cowardice."

"The world around us says that we should keep our beliefs to ourselves whenever they go against the tyranny of diversity, equity and inclusion," Butker added. "We fear speaking truth, because now, unfortunately, truth is in the minority."

Butker also hit out at Biden over "poor leadership" that had "negatively affected" their lives.

"While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique," he added. "The bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder."

The veteran kicker has not been one to shy away from his opinion on abortion.

He said in March in an interview with ETWN News that unborn babies "are the greatest victims of our society."