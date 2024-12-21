Chiefs' Harrison Butker praises Trump pick for Vatican ambassador: 'A leading voice in the Catholic community'

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who drew criticism during the offseason after speaking publicly about his faith and values, praised President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican in a post on social media on Friday.

Trump announced earlier that Brian Burch, the president of CatholicVote, would serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the Holy See under his administration.

"Brian is a devout Catholic, a father of nine, and President of CatholicVote. He has received numerous awards, and demonstrated exceptional leadership, helping build one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country," Trump’s announcement read in part.

"He represented me well during the last Election, having garnered more Catholic votes than any Presidential Candidate in History! Brian loves his Church and the United States - He will make us all proud."

Butker, who has publicly supported other conservatives during the election, including his endorsement of U.S. Senator Josh Hawley , shared his approval of Trump’s pick on social media.

"Very happy to hear that [Brian Burch] has been selected to be the next Ambassador to the Vatican," his post on X read. "Brian has been a leading voice in the Catholic community here in America through his organization [CatholicVote] and now in his new role, he can take those gifts to Rome. Pray for him and his family as they embark on this new journey."

Butker faced backlash from some back in May for his commencement address at Benedictine College where called on female graduates to embrace their "vocation" as a "homemaker."

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives," he said in part at the time "I want to speak directly to you briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

"I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother," he continued. "I’m on this stage today and able to be the man that I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."

He also spoke out against the current administration and abortion.

Butker returned for the Chiefs’ Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns after being sidelined for four games after having surgery on his left, non-kicking knee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.




