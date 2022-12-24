Chiefs gift head coach Andy Reid with juicy Christmas present after win

Andy Reid is in his 10th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and in recent years, he's had much success.

They've made the playoffs in seven straight seasons, as well as eight of the last nine. In a couple of weeks, they'll be vying for their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years.

Kansas City has played in the AFC Championship in four straight seasons, as well, and after yet another victory on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced that the team got him a gift.

Tight end Travis Kelce handed the coach the wrapped present, and underneath the wrapping paper was a Nike box.

Inside the box? A cheeseburger.

"May you all get a gift as great as this," Reid said. "Cheeseburgers in paradise, baby."

It's a nice treat after being in below-zero wind chill during the game.

Kansas City improved to 12-3 with the victory and are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the AFC.

The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for Week 17 before wrapping up the season in Las Vegas.