Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs gift head coach Andy Reid with juicy Christmas present after win

Or maybe it was well-done...

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Andy Reid is in his 10th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and in recent years, he's had much success.

They've made the playoffs in seven straight seasons, as well as eight of the last nine. In a couple of weeks, they'll be vying for their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kansas City has played in the AFC Championship in four straight seasons, as well, and after yet another victory on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced that the team got him a gift.

Tight end Travis Kelce handed the coach the wrapped present, and underneath the wrapping paper was a Nike box.

Inside the box? A cheeseburger.

SEAHAWKS HELD TO THREE POINTS IN FIRST HALF AFTER WARMING UP SHIRTLESS IN SUB-ZERO WIND CHILL

"May you all get a gift as great as this," Reid said. "Cheeseburgers in paradise, baby."

It's a nice treat after being in below-zero wind chill during the game.

Kansas City improved to 12-3 with the victory and are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the AFC.

Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talk prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.

Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talk prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. ( (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for Week 17 before wrapping up the season in Las Vegas.