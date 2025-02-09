Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LIX

Chiefs fans react to team's failed 3rd consecutive Super Bowl title bid

Some fans expressed disappointment with the Chiefs’ performance in the big game

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The Eagles got off to a strong start on Sunday and built a 24-0 first half lead in Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia would never look back and cruised to a 40-22 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs — the team that had won the two previous Super Bowls.

Three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes faced pressure throughout the game, with Eagles defenders sacking the quarterback six times. Mahomes also threw a pick-six in the first half which brought the score to 17-0 following a successful point after attempt.

Kansas City Chiefs fans react

Kansas City Chiefs fans react to an interception by the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at a Super Bowl 59 watch party at the Power and Light District, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Chiefs fans have had their fair share of celebrations in recent years, and many believed the team could pull off the first-ever streak of three straight Super Bowl titles. Instead, the Eagles earned the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy for just the second time in franchise history.

The Chiefs' performance on Sunday sparked feelings of disappointment for some of the team's supporters.

Kansas City Chiefs fans react

A Kansas City Chiefs fan reacts in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"Everybody is very somber. A lot of people have left. Once it started going downhill, but the true fans are going to stick it out with us," one person told WHO-13 news in reference to a local watch party where groups of Chiefs fans gathered.

"And I’m disappointed in the Chiefs' fans that left. I’m like, you know, if you’re a fan, be a fan. Stay true to the end," another fan told the outlet. "A lot of people left early. So, I feel like those people shouldn’t be allowed back here in the future."

Kansas City Chiefs watch party

With nearly ten minutes left in NFL football's Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, many Chiefs fans had already left a watch party at the Power and Light District, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Pictures from a watch party at Kansas City's Power and Light District showed a sparse number of fans remaining with just under ten minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the game.

Earlier in the game, some Chiefs fans did seem to try to hold on the hope that Kansas City would be able to manufacture a comeback.

"If Patrick Mahomes wants to be known as the GOAT, he’ll have to do what Tom Brady did and have a miracle comeback to win the Super Bowl. Tom Brady had 28-3 Can Patrick Mahomes have 24-0?" a social media user opined on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Brady helped the New England Patriots overcome a 25-point deficit in an overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner and FOX Sports lead analyst, was in the broadcast booth for Super Bowl LIX. Lead FOX NFL voice Kevin Burkhardt along with reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi and rules analyst Mike Pereira, made up the rest of the broadcast team. 

