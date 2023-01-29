Chiefs' do-over play in 4th quarter of AFC Championship enrages NFL fans

NFL fans were absolutely stunned when the Kansas City Chiefs were given the opportunity to redo third down in a pivotal moment of the AFC Championship on Sunday night.

On 3rd down with a little more than 10 minutes to play in the game, the Cincinnati Bengals stopped the Chiefs to bring up what was thought to have been fourth down. However, officials determined that a whistle was blown before the ball was snapped and instead of the Chiefs getting ready to punt they got another chance to try and convert on third down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The noise in Arrowhead Stadium apparently prevented the other officials from hearing the whistle. Bengals coach Zac Taylor was irate on the sideline. On the next play, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked for an 8-yard loss, but Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was called for holding on the play.

NFL fans burst into anger on social media.

NFL STAR JOEY BOSA GOES ON EXPLICIT TIRADE TOWARD HECKLING EAGLES FAN: 'YOU F---ING LOSER!'

Luckily, for the Bengals, the defense was able to hold strong against the Chiefs and force them to punt after three extra plays.

On Cincinnati’s next drive, Joe Burrow threw an interception. The score stayed tied 20-20 for the time being with less than 7 minutes to play.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officiating issues also took hold of the NFC Championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.