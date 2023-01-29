Eagles trounce 49ers to win NFC Championship, advance to Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles executed phenomenally and capitalized on the tough time the San Francisco 49ers had to win the NFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl LVII.

Behind touchdowns from Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, the Eagles trounced the 49ers, 31-7, as they capitalized on a Brock Purdy injury early in the first quarter. Purdy left the game in the first quarter when he suffered a right elbow injury. He would leave the game until the third quarter when he had to come back in after backup Josh Johnson left with a concussion.

Philadelphia got on the board in their first drive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hurts appeared to overthrow DeVonta Smith on fourth down, but the wide receiver managed to come down with the ball. The play was ruled a catch and the Eagles rushed to the line to snap the next play. A few plays later, Miles Sanders would score from a few yards out to push the Eagles up 7-0.

A replay from the FOX broadcast would later reveal Smith dropped the ball on the phenomenal "catch."

The 49ers would start on their first drive of the game and that’s where Purdy would get hurt. Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick stripped the ball from the rookie and the quarterback would be injured on the same play. It would prove to the difference-maker in the game.

Johnson never got his legs under him on offense and the 49ers would sputter. San Francisco wouldn’t have a stop on defense either. The league’s No. 1 defense would appear far from it.

JILL BIDEN APPEARS WITH ROGER GOODELL AT EAGLES-49ERS GAME, DRAWS ATTENTION ON SOCIAL MEDIA

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey would help tie the game with a 23-yard rushing touchdown. But that was all the team could muster. Sanders scored his second touchdown with 1:36 left in the half and Scott would add one more before the half was over.

Philadelphia didn’t really need to do too much in the second half. Hurts put the finishing touches on the game with a 1-yard touchdown run and Jake Elliott would hit a 31-yard field goal to go up 31-7.

The Eagles were flying.

Frustrations boiled over at the end of the game. Trent Williams was seen slamming Eagles safety K’Von Wallace in a skirmish. Both players were ejected. Brouhahas sparked up in various moments of the game but the Williams slam was the most intense issue of the night.

Hurts, an NFL MVP candidate, was 15 of 25 with 121 passing yards. He also had 39 yards on the ground on 11 carries. He also scored a touchdown.

49ERS' BROCK PURDY FORCED BACK INTO NFC CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER LEAVING WITH ELBOW INJURY

"I'm not going to make this about me, this is a special city," Hurts told FOX’s Terry Bradshaw after the game. "They deserve everything that's going on. We've got one more."

Kenneth Gainwell led the Eagles in rushing yards with 48. Sanders had 42 and Scott had 21.

Smith led the Eagles in receiving with two catches for 36 yards. A.J. Brown had four catches for 28 yards.

SWALWELL DRAWS SOCIAL MEDIA ATTENTION AS HE CHEERS ON 49ERS IN PHILLY: 'POSSIBLY LAST POST'

The 49ers as a team only threw 18 passes. Johnson was 7 of 13 for 74 yards and Purdy was 4 of 4 with 23 yards.

McCaffrey had 84 rushing yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. He was one of four players who had receptions for San Francisco. He had four catches for 22 yards. Deebo Samuel had three catches for 33 yards, George Kittle had three catches for 32 yards and Brandon Aiyuk had a catch for 10 yards.

The Eagles head back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 season. They defeated the New England Patriots in an epic thriller.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. It will be broadcast on FOX.