Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs' Chris Jones called for very questionable roughing the passer penalty, NFL fans express displeasure

The Raiders led the game at halftime

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was hit with a brutal roughing the passer penalty late in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

Derek Carr was leading the Raiders down the field to add to their lead when Jones got to him and appeared to wrestle the ball away for a Chiefs turnover with 1:07 remaining in the half.

Chris Jones was called for a penalty for roughing the passer.

Chris Jones was called for a penalty for roughing the passer. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

At first look, Jones appeared to have a clear sack and fumble recovery. But a flag came out on the play.

Jones was flagged for roughing the passer. All he could do was smile as the Raiders got an extra 15 yards and a first down with another opportunity to put points on the board.

Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders is sacked by Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2nd quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders is sacked by Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2nd quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The fans at Arrowhead Stadium booed the officials like there was no tomorrow. Replay showed Jones’ full body weight land on Carr but there was really nowhere else for him to go. As Jones was falling forward to make the tackle, he came up wit the ball as Carr was falling to the ground.

The call ignited social media.

The Raiders took a 20-10 lead into halftime after the fracas.

The Atlanta Falcons were on the receiving end of one of those calls on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Grady Jarrett appeared to wrap up and tackle Tom Brady for a sack that would’ve forced a fourth down and likely have given Atlanta the ball back and one final chance to score.

Instead, the Buccaneers were able to ice the game.

Chris Jones' hit on Derek Carr ignited social media.

Chris Jones' hit on Derek Carr ignited social media. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The renewed emphasis on hits to the quarterback comes days after Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury. The NFL and the NFLPA revised their concussion protocol but it’s been clear officials have been trying to set the tone when it comes with shots to the quarterback no matter the type of play or how backward the call may appear to be.

