Bucs' Tom Brady faces criticism for attempting to kick Falcons defender during controversial play

Grady Jarrett was called for roughing-the-passer after attempting to sack Brady

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The already controversial roughing-the-passer call on Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday has sparked more controversy after users on social media accused veteran quarterback Tom Brady of attempting to kick Jarrett following the would-be sack. 

The questionable penalty late in the fourth quarter allowed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to eventually run out the clock and avoid a three-game losing streak, but fans on social media were not only critical of the call. They were unimpressed with Brady’s apparent attempt to kick the defender. 

Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

ESPN host Mike Greenberg and former NFL safety Ryan Clark appeared to agree with that during Monday’s broadcast of "Get Up." 

NFL EXEC SUMS UP TOM BRADY, TEDDY BRIDGEWATER SITUATIONS: ‘OVERREACTION SUNDAY’

"The thread of commonality in it all is Tom Brady, by the way. Nothing could be more Brady than him trying to kick Grady Jarrett as he’s going off," Greenberg said, via Saturday Tradition. 

"Anyone else does that, they’re throwing a penalty on the guy on the ground. Tom Brady deserved a penalty on this play, not Grady Jarrett. He tried to kick him in the ding-ding, and the next thing you know, Grady Jarrett gets a 15-yard penalty." 

Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Clark seemingly agreed.

"What he did was rollover with Tom Brady in his hand and lay him on the ground and then Brady tries to kick Grady in the Grady Jarrett maker."

Clark, like many, also disagreed with the penalty altogether. 

"This is absolute trash," he said of official Jerome Boger’s call. "How in the hell is he supposed to get him on the ground? There is no other way for Tom Brady to end up on the grass unless Grady Jarrett puts him there." 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for an open receiver during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for an open receiver during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Boger defended the call after the game at a time when the NFL has been focused on protecting quarterbacks amid a string of concussions. 

"What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground," Boger told a pool reporter after the game. "That is what I was making my decision based upon."

Head coach Todd Bowles echoed that sentiment. 

"I saw that one being called. I saw it against Tua when he got hit, and in the London game this morning," Bowles said. "I think they are starting to crack down on some of the things, slinging backs. I don’t know. Right now, the way they are calling (it), I think a lot of people would’ve gotten that call."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

