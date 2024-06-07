Chiefs' BJ Thompson remains 'unconscious' but stable after going into cardiac arrest during team meeting

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end B.J. Thompson remains "unconscious" but "stable" just after the second-year player suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a team meeting on Thursday, according to his agent.

Thompson’s agent, Chris Turnage, provided an update to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero after visiting him at the hospital.

"BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he’s stable, and vitals are good," Turnage said late Thursday night. "His family asks for your continued prayers."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The medical emergency happened on what was supposed to be the Chiefs’ final practice of OTAs.

Thompson, 25, reportedly went into cardiac arrest after suffering a seizure during a special teams meeting at the Chiefs’ practice facility. He was quickly attended to by trainers and medical staff before being transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Players were reportedly sent home on Thursday. A team’s spokesperson told The Associated Press that the final OTA session was rescheduled for Friday. Head coach Andy Reid is expected to address the situation during Friday’s media availability.

CHIEFS' BJ THOMPSON GOES INTO CARDIAC ARREST DURING TEAM MEETING: REPORTS

During a Kansas City charity softball game later that day, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo briefly spoke about Thompson’s condition.

"Let me say this before I say anything. I’m thinking about BJ right now," Spagnuolo said, via FOX 4 Kansas City. "It was scary. I think the guys were a little bit scared, I know I was. But a lot of praying and [head athletic trainer] Rick [Burkholder] and his staff did a terrific job."

Spagnuolo said he hadn’t been in the room, but he commended the work of the trainers on site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thompson was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. He appeared in one game of his rookie season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, where he registered two tackles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



