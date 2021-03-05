Expand / Collapse search
Chiefs' Anthony Sherman announces retirement after 10 seasons

Sherman was first drafted by the Cardinals in 2011 where he played for 2 seasons before being traded to the Chiefs

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman announced his retirement from football after 10 seasons in a social media post on Thursday night. 

Sherman, 32, took to Twitter to thank the Chiefs’ organization and fanbase and then he quite literally rode off into the sunset in a helicopter.  

"Kansas City, thanks for all the memories," he said wearing a deputy sheriff’s vest. "It's been a great run. Eight years, Super Bowls, but it's onto the next chapter." 

The video, which was hashtagged #deputysheriff, seemed to indicate that Sherman’s future career might include law enforcement. 

Sherman was first drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 where he played for two seasons before being traded to the Chiefs. 

He was named to one Pro Bowl in 2018 and won his first Super Bowl in 2020 with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Sherman totaled 625 scrimmage yards, five touchdowns, 68 tackles, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries throughout his careers.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.