Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs’ Andy Reid blanks on Packers quarterback: ‘I'm trying to remember Jordan Love’

Love got his first NFL start against the Chiefs in 2021

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
With Aaron Rodgers expressing his intentions to play for the New York Jets next season, third-year quarterback Jordan Love will finally step into the spotlight for the Green Bay Packers.

Despite already playing a handful of games across two seasons, not everyone in the league appears to be familiar with the 2020 first-round draft pick. 

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs' media availability prior to Super Bowl LVII at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch Feb. 7, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

During the annual league meeting this week, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked what he thought of Love when Love played against the Chiefs Nov. 7, 2021.

PACKERS' MATT LAFLEUR TEMPERING EXPECTATIONS FOR QB JORDAN LOVE WHEN HE TAKES OVER FOR AARON RODGERS

"Who’s that?" Reid replied, seemingly not hearing the question. But when the reporter clarified his question, the name still wasn’t ringing a bell for the legendary head coach. 

Azur Kamara (93) of the Kansas City Chiefs sacks Jordan Love (10) of the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter of a preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"Um, I'm trying to remember Jordan Love," Reid replied.

After some minor details, he seemed to remember, adding, "From what I remember I thought he was good." 

Love started his first game for the Packers that day and completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Chiefs won 13-7. 

But the awkward moment could've just been a lapse in memory for Big Red. Prior to that game, Reid praised Love in a video call with reporters. 

Jordan Love (10) of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the first quarter with pressure from George Karlaftis (56) of the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"The Packers don't make a lot of mistakes on draft picks, so this kid, you know, is a good football player," Reid said at the time. "He’s playing behind one of the great ones and so now he has a chance to play." 

With a deal between the Jets and Packers all but signed, Love will have more than just a "chance to play" next season.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.