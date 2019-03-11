Chicago White Sox pitchers recreate historic Hamilton-Burr duel

There couldn't be two more appropriately named players for a "pitchers duel."

Chicago White Sox relievers Ryan Burr and Ian Hamilton recreated the historic duel between then-Vice President Aaron Burr and Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton in 1804 – which eventually led to Hamilton’s demise (and hundreds of years later a very popular musical).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS' JOE KELLY SUFFERS STRANGE INJURY DURING SPRING TRAINING

A photo posted on social media showed Burr and Hamilton (the relievers) in colonial garb, and the pitchers walked into the spring training clubhouse dressed as the two historical figures, NBC Sports Chicago reported.

“We came together, it was all about unity at the end,” Hamilton told the station. “That’s basically the moral of the story. Don’t fight each other. Come together.”

The two started in the White Sox organization when they were teammates at Single-A Winston-Salem.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hamilton is projected to make the big-league roster at the end of spring training while Burr might have to start the season in Triple-A, according to Roster Resource.