Sparks head coach fumes after another sex toy is thrown on WNBA court in game against Fever: ‘It’s stupid’

The Los Angeles Sparks were the latest home team to see an obscene object being thrown on to the court during a game, an act that prompted a furious reaction from head coach Lynne Roberts.

The WNBA has seen multiple games where a green sex toy has been launched on the court during games, resulting in at least one fan being arrested.

Tuesday night’s game between the Sparks and the Indiana Fever saw a repeat of the incident when the object was thrown on the court near Fever guard Sophie Cunningham late in the second quarter.

Cunningham, who had earlier lashed out on social media over the seemingly viral trend, jumped back in surprise as Sparks star Kelsey Plum kicked the object off the court.

"I thought we did a great job, Indiana included, just playing on," Plum told reporters after the game. "Don’t give it any attention. The refs, I really appreciate them too."

But Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts expressed her frustration with the repeated attacks.

"I think it’s ridiculous. It’s dumb. It’s stupid," she said plainly. "We take – it’s also dangerous. Player safety is No. 1, respecting the game, all those things. I think it’s really stupid. That’s all I’m going to say."

The WNBA announced last week that at least one person who allegedly threw one of the objects on the court during an Atlanta Dream game has been arrested and will face a minimum one-year ban for it.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans," the league said in a statement. "In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

Sex toys have been thrown at multiple WNBA games, including a Chicago Sky game on Friday. According to social media posts, additional sex toys were thrown during games in New York and Phoenix, none of which reached the courts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.