Chicago Bears unveil new stadium plans, will seek public funding for 'entertainment district'

The Chicago Bears unveiled plans Tuesday regarding a new stadium that they hope to build in the Arlington Heights section of the city. While the Bears will not seek public funding for the construction of it, they expect to for the surrounding "entertainment district."

The franchise released a statement on their website discussing the preliminary plans for the 326-acre site, which will be a domed stadium surrounded by an entertainment district, at what used to be the Arlington Park racecourse. The Bears are still in negotiations for a contract on the site.

"While the Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction, given the broad, long-term public benefits of this project, we look forward to partnering with the various governmental bodies to secure additional funding and assistance needed to support the feasibility of the remainder of the development," the team said in the statement.

"If the team does proceed with the purchase of the Arlington Park property, and if the Bears organization then chooses to proceed with the development of the property, the project will be one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history."

The team goes on to break down what they expect with the project, including "a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium." The hope is the new stadium will lead to events like the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs and more wanting to use it as a host site.

The Bears envision the entertainment district to include restaurants, offices, a hotel, fitness center and more "that will provide considerable economic benefits to Cook County."

Those benefits are estimated to be $16 million in annual tax revenue in addition to property taxes for "Arlington Heights." The team also said $9.8 million would be generated for Cook County and $51.3 million for the state.

In Sept. 2021, the Bears signed an agreement to acquire the property, though "there are conditions that must be met in order to be in a position to close."

"Much remains to be decided, but any decision will be made in the best interests of the Bears long-term future, our fans and the Chicagoland community," the statement read.

The Bears remain committed to their current lease on Soldier Field, which has been their home since 1974.