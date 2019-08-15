Chicago Bears' Kyle Long booted from practice after fight with rookie defensive lineman: report

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long was reportedly kicked out of practice Wednesday after getting into an intense fight with rookie defensive end Jalen Dalton.

According to NBC Sports Chicago, Long and Dalton started to scrap during a team scrimmage and Long ripped the undrafted rookie’s helmet off and began hitting him with it. Long was removed from practice.

“Well, I mean, we all saw what we saw and I saw the same thing,” Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters after practice. “So, you know, I'm going to keep that between us internally. But it was just disappointing, you know, but we'll handle that internally and make sure that we do it the right way.”

It was Long’s second fight in four days and the fourth consecutive day the team has had a fight occur at practice, according to NBC Sports Chicago.

“Today I thought was a little bit, just like I said, it's disappointing,” Nagy said. “Again, it's all that kind of stuff where we're more mature than that. I know that I personally expect more from us.”

Long, a three-time Pro Bowl lineman, is entering his seventh season with the Bears. He’s the brother of former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long and the son of Hall of Famer Howie Long.

Dalton is in his first NFL season.