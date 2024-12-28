Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen quits championship tournament over a pair of jeans: 'I'm out, f--- you'

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen won’t defend his title at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships because of a pair of jeans.

Carlsen, the current World No. 1, removed himself from the tournament in New York on Friday after he received a $200 fine and warning from FIDE because of a dress code violation. The five-time world champion was told that he would not be able to continue on until he changed out of his jeans, a change the defiant Carlsen was not willing to make.

"FIDE regulations for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, including the dress code, are designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants," the organization said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, Mr. Magnus Carlsen breached the dress code by wearing jeans, which are explicitly prohibited under long-standing regulations for this event. The Chief Arbiter informed Mr. Carlsen of the breach, issued a $200 fine, and requested that he change his attire. Unfortunately, Mr. Carlsen declined, and as a result, he was not paired for round nine. This decision was made impartially and applies equally to all players."

Carlsen would’ve been able to accept a forfeiture for the round and continue on in the tournament on Saturday, but he told Take Take Take in an interview after the incident that he was not interested in continuing on.

"Honestly, I’m too old at this point to care too much. If this is what they want to do – I guess it goes both ways, right? Nobody wants to back down, and this is where we are. It’s fine by me. I’ll probably head off to somewhere where the weather is a bit nicer than here."

"It’s okay, they can enforce their rules," he continued. "That’s fine by me, and my response is that's fine, then I’m out, f--- you."

Carlsen, who arrived that same day two minutes late to one of his rounds, is no stranger to controversy. But he explained that wearing the jeans had been simply a lapse in judgment. He explained that he had arrived from a lunch meeting and had had just enough time to quickly change in his room before making his way over to the tournament.

When asked if he could continue on and abide by the dress code the following day, Carlsen said FIDE declined and told him he would not be paired if he didn’t change after his round.

"At that point, it became a bit of a matter of principle for me."

FIDE has also doubled down on its rules, noting that another participant had been given a similar warning for wearing "sports shoes." That person changed and was able to continue on.

"The dress code regulations are drafted by members of the FIDE Athletes Commission, which is composed of professional players and experts. These rules have been in place for years and are well-known to all participants and are communicated to them ahead of each event. FIDE has also ensured that the players' accommodation is within a short walking distance from the playing venue, making adherence to the rules more convenient," the statement read.

"FIDE remains committed to promoting chess and its values, including respect for the rules that all participants agree to follow."