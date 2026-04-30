Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk Handed Four-Year Doping Ban; Appeals Decision

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Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has officially lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after being hit with a maximum four-year ban for a doping violation.

The Ukraine international has been out of action for nearly 18 months following an adverse finding in a routine test, a situation that sent shock waves through Stamford Bridge.

The maximum penalty imposed by the FA

The Football Association has handed Mudryk a four-year suspension, the maximum penalty available, following a long-running investigation into a failed drugs test.

The 25-year-old was initially sidelined in December 2024 after an "adverse finding in a routine urine test" led to a provisional suspension, and he was officially charged in June 2025.

While the FA has remained tight-lipped regarding the specific details of the case throughout the process, the severity of the sanction has now been confirmed.

Under current rules, the ban is expected to be backdated to the start of his provisional absence, which would effectively prevent the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger from returning to professional football until December 2028.

Mudryk takes the fight to CAS

In a bid to salvage his career, Mudryk has taken his case to the highest legal authority in sport.

A spokesperson for CAS spoke to BBC Sport to confirm the receipt of the appeal, stating: "CAS confirms it has received an appeal by Mykhailo Mudryk against the FA, filed on 25 February 2026. The Parties are currently exchanging written submissions, and a hearing is yet to be scheduled."

The controversy is understood to center around meldonium, a cardiovascular medication that can aid respiratory capacity and stamina.

It is reported that Mudryk came into contact with the substance while on international duty with Ukraine in October 2024.

Sources close to the player remain optimistic that the appeal could see his ban significantly reduced, potentially allowing him to return to the pitch as early as next season.

Maintaining innocence and training in exile

Throughout the ordeal, Mudryk has maintained that he is not a intentional doper.

In his only public statement since the suspension began, the winger expressed his disbelief at the situation. At the time, he said he was in "complete shock" and added that he had "never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules."

Despite being unable to play for Chelsea since a Conference League clash against Heidenheim in November 2024, Mudryk is determined to stay sharp.

Chelsea and FA remain silent

Chelsea, who paid an initial €70 million (£61m) to bring the player to London in January 2023, have opted not to release a formal comment while the legal process continues.

The club is reportedly waiting for the final verdict from CAS before deciding on their next steps regarding the player's long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

The FA has similarly declined to comment on the ongoing case.

As Mudryk enters this critical legal battle, the eyes of the football world will be on Switzerland to see if one of the Premier League's most expensive signings can clear his name or if his time at the top level is effectively over.