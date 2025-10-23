Chauncey Billups mum as he leaves courthouse following arrest in widespread FBI probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups left an Oregon federal courthouse without answering questions Thursday after he was arrested as part of an FBI gambling investigation.

Federal officials announced Billups was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at a federal courthouse in New York Nov. 24.

He was released from custody with conditions. He was forced to turn over his passport and was barred from gambling-related activity and having any contact with any of the 30-plus co-defendants who were also charged, including Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former player and assistant coach Damon Jones.

Billlups is not permitted to travel outside of Oregon and Colorado.

"The conditions are standard and common in allegations like this," his attorney, Chris Heywood, told The Oregonian. "Folks shouldn’t draw any conclusions from this."

Billups walked out of the courtroom in a brown hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He was on the sideline for the Trail Blazers’ game Wednesday night.

The NBA placed him on administrative leave.

"We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today," the league said. "Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority."

The Trail Blazers said Thiago Splitter would take over head coaching duties in the interim.

"We are aware of the allegations involving head coach Chauncey Billups, and the Trail Blazers are fully cooperating with the investigation," the team said. "Billups has been placed on immediate leave, and Tiago Splitter will assume head coaching duties in the interim. Any further questions should be directed to the NBA."

Billups and Jones were charged as part of an investigation into rigged poker games with alleged ties to the La Costa Nostra crime families.

Billups and Jones were allegedly dubbed "face cards" which, the indictment says, were "members of the Cheating Teams and received a portion of the criminal proceeds in exchange for their participation in the scheme." The scheme resulted in the victims losing at least $7.15 million dating back to April 2019, according to the Department of Justice.

"Billups and Jones, in particular … were utilized to attract victims to the games because of their status as former professional athletes," the DOJ said.

The DOJ added that, in April 2019, Billups was one of five defendants who "organized and participated in rigged poker games" in Las Vegas "using a rigged shuffling machine" with the victims losing at least $50,000. One of the defendants texted another co-conspirator that Billups should purposefully lose a hand to avoid cheating suspicions.

During that game, a defendant said one of the victims had "acted like he wanted Chauncey to have his money" because he was "star struck" by Billups, according to officials.

In October 2020, Billups was allegedly wired $50,000 after a rigged poker game. Before one game, Jones allegedly asked for a $10,000 advance and said he "needed" action "bad." He was given $2,500.

In response to being coached on how to cheat, Jones replied, "Lol man y'all call Djones in cause y'all know I know what I'm doing!!" according to the DOJ.

Billups was a three-time All-Star and an NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.