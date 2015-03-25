Chattanooga strikes early, holds off Wofford 20-10

Jacob Huesman rushed for 116 yards and threw for another 151 to help Chattanooga beat Wofford 20-10 Saturday.

Huesman got the Mocs (8-2, 6-1 Southern Conference) on the board early, scoring from seven yards out on a quarterback draw to cap a six-play 75 yard drive. Kendrix Huitt had a three-yard rushing touchdown, giving Chattanooga a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Terriers (5-4, 4-2) trimmed their deficit to seven when Donovan Johnson scored on a two-yard run. The touchdown was set up by a 60-yard pass from Will Gay to Will Irwin.

Driving deep in Moc territory late in the third quarter, Evan Jacks fumbled, giving Chattanooga the ball at their own 10-yard line. Huesman led an 11-play, 65 yard drive before Nick Pollard hit a 42-yard field goal.

Wofford couldn't pull closer as their last two drives ended in a fumble and an interception by Jacks.