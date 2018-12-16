Charlotte Hornets Frank Kaminsky carries baby down 40 stories during high-rise evacuation

When a bomb threat forced the evacuation of his high-rise building on Thursday, Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky quickly found himself serving as a good Samaritan.

Kaminsky had settled in after practice to play Fortnight and snack on some Cheez-Its, when he suddenly had to change his plans after fire alarms sounded and residents of the Charlotte building were told they have to leave.

Forced to walk down 49 floors after elevators were shut off, Kaminsky came across some neighbors in need of help after beginning his trek.

“About three stories down, there was a lady with a baby and a dog and a couple of other things she had to carry, so I just helped her carry the baby," he told the Charlotte Observer on Friday.

The bomb threat to his building was one of many in Charlotte and across the nation on Thursday that were not credible, but forced many people to evacuate while police investigated the situation.

The 6-foot, 11-inch center told the Observer he's just "a good Samaritan," and said the entire situation dragged out when residents had to wait for the building's elevators to be reactivated.

“I’m not walking back up 49 floors,” Kaminsky told the paper. “That’s just not a thing that’s going to happen.”