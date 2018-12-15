NBA trade crumbles after teams confuse 2 players named Brooks, report says

An NBA deal went awry after team officials appeared to be confused over which player, both with the last name Brooks, would be traded.

The confusion began on Friday night as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal was slated to be between the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns. The Wizards were hoping to acquire Suns star Trevor Ariza, which would involve a multiple-team trade.

Wojnarowski reported that Ariza would have gone to the Wizards while Wizards players Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers would have gone to the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Grizzlies players Wayne Selden Jr. and Dillon Brooks would then be traded to the Suns. The trade seemed easy enough but then Wojnarowski had some breaking news that concerned Brooks.

“Clarification: MarShon Brooks on his way to the Suns, not Dillon,” the ESPN reporter tweeted.

ESPN later reported that those involved in making the trade were confused over which Brooks - MarShon or Dillon - would be traded from the Grizzlies to the Suns. The Suns thought they were getting Dillon Brooks, but the Grizzlies did not want to trade him, killing the deal.

“The deal is dead, league source tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

However, there is a silver lining. The Wizards and Suns discussed another possible trade over Ariza but nothing was decided and other teams, such as the Lakers, were rumored to be interested as well.

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said he was “floored to learn of the reports involving Dillon Brooks in the reported trade.”

“We never discussed Dillon as part of this trade with Washington – which was the only team we spoke with concerning this proposed deal,” he told ESPN.