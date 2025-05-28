Charlie Woods adds to family legacy with first major junior golf win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Woods family has added more hardware to the trophy case.

Charlie Woods took home the Team TaylorMade Invitational title Wednesday at the Streamsong Resort Black Course in Bowling Green, Florida, for his first American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) victory.

Woods began the day tied at 9-under and finished with a final-round 66 to come out on top of a 71-player field that included four of the top five players in the AJGA.

Woods' final round featured eight birdies and two bogeys, and he closed with four straight pars. He won the event by three strokes ahead of fifth-ranked Luke Colton, Willie Gordon and Phillip Dunham.

Woods opened the tournament with a first-round 70 but followed with a 65 Tuesday. He was competing in just his fifth AJGA event, and his previous best finish was a tie for 25th at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March.

Woods already has several wins on his resume, with his first coming in the 14-15-year-old category at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship in June 2023. Later that year, he won the Last Chance Regional golf tournament.

Last summer, he qualified to compete at the U.S. Junior Amateur but failed to make the cut. He recorded his first-ever hole-in-one at the PNC Championship, where he teamed up with his father.

His dad has 82 professional wins, tied with Sam Snead for the most ever. Fifteen of those victories have come in majors, and his last major win was the unforgettable 2019 Masters.

Tiger, who has not won a tournament since the 2019 Zozo, is recovering from a ruptured Achilles he sustained just weeks before this year's Masters. In 18 official events since finishing tied for ninth at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, his best finish was a tie for 37th at the 2020 PGA Championship.

Last year, Tiger competed in just five events, including the Genesis Invitational and the other four majors. He withdrew from the Genesis, finished dead last in the Masters and missed the cut in the final three majors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

