Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA
Published

Charles scores 31, Mystics hold off Lynx 85-81

Tina Charles scored 31 points

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tina Charles scored 31 points and the Washington Mystics held off the Minnesota Lynx for an 85-81 win on Tuesday night.

Charles had four points in the final minute for the Mystics (3-5), a wide-open layup off a midcourt inbounds play at 22.3 seconds and a pair of free throws with 6.4 seconds left.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Myisha Hines-Allen added 19 points, Ariel Atkins scored 17, and Natasha Cloud had 11 points, eight assists and a career-high six steals.

Washington took the lead for good on a run of 12 straight points capped by Charles’ three-point play and Hines-Allen’s 11-foot jumper to make it 59-48. The Mystics extended to their largest lead at 68-50 late in the third quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Napheesa Collier had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Lynx (3-5). Sylvia Fowles scored 15 points, and Layshia Clarendon had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dangerfield, who scored 10 points, hit a half court shot for the Lynx at the third-quarter buzzer.