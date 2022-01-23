Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Charles Barkley hears from Twitter users after licking his eyeglasses on TV

Barkley, a 16-veteran of the NBA, licked his glasses, sparking a major discussion on social media

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NBA legend Charles Barkley is no stranger to controversy but the way he cleaned his eyeglasses on national TV last week took things to a whole new level, according to some social media users.

Barkley, a 16-year pro, made an appearance on TNT‘s "Inside the NBA" on Thursday, alongside host Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal. During the halftime report for the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks game, Barkley paused his analysis to clean his glasses: He pulled out a glasses case, grabbed a cloth, but first licked the lenses before cleaning them, AL.com reported.

NBA LEGEND CHARLES BARKLEY ADMITS HE NAMED HIS DAUGHTER AFTER DELAWARE SHOPPING MALL

"That’s how I clean my glasses," Barkley said, after those on the panel called him out for the gesture.

"Come on, Chuck. That’s not how you’re supposed to clean your glasses," Johnson replied.

"I need to be able to see, man. It’s more important for me to see than worry about hygiene," Barkley answered back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"NBA on TNT" shared a video of the exchange online. Some Twitter users were amused while others were disgusted.