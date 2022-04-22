Charles Barkley unleashes on Timberwolves after blowing 26-point lead: 'They're dumber than rocks'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley let loose on the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night, calling the team "dumber than rocks" after they blew a 26-point lead to drop 2-1 in their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies .

Barkley didn’t hold back during TNT’s broadcast of " Inside the NBA ", calling out the Timberwolves for bad coaching, which he believed gave way to the Grizzlies biggest playoff comeback in franchise history.

"I don't believe that there's dumb kids. I think they just have bad parents. These Timberwolves are dumb because their coaches are dumb," he said as highlights of the game played onscreen.

"This dude let a team have a 21-0 run and didn't call a timeout," Barkley said, seemingly referring to Minnesota head coach Chris Finch. "I said it at halftime, this has got to be one of the dumbest teams. All that talent and they're dumber than rocks."

The Grizzlies came back from a 26-point deficit early in the second quarter and again late in the third after being down by 25 to win Game 3 of the first-round of the NBA playoffs , 104-95. The Wolves were outscored 23-12 in the second quarter and 37-12 in the fourth, pitifully putting to waste some superb basketball in the first and third periods.

"I don't even know if you can call that a choke," Barkley continued. "They lost by [9]. When you lose by two and blow a big lead – that was embarrassing for basketball. The coaching staff at Minnesota should be just as embarrassed as the players."

D'Angelo Russell, who had 22 points and eight assists as the key driver of Minnesota's third-quarter surge, pointed to the Wolves being too comfortable on the court.

"When we get too high, it comes back and it haunts us," he said.

Game 4 is on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.