Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Charles Barkley unleashes on Timberwolves after blowing 26-point lead: 'They're dumber than rocks'

The Grizzlies came back from a 26-point deficit early in the second quarter

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley let loose on the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night, calling the team "dumber than rocks" after they blew a 26-point lead to drop 2-1 in their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies

Barkley didn’t hold back during TNT’s broadcast of "Inside the NBA", calling out the Timberwolves for bad coaching, which he believed gave way to the Grizzlies biggest playoff comeback in franchise history. 

GAMBLING TO BLAME FOR KYRIE IRVING TAUNTS, ESPN’S ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

"I don't believe that there's dumb kids. I think they just have bad parents. These Timberwolves are dumb because their coaches are dumb," he said as highlights of the game played onscreen. 

Head Coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

Head Coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

"This dude let a team have a 21-0 run and didn't call a timeout," Barkley said, seemingly referring to Minnesota head coach Chris Finch. "I said it at halftime, this has got to be one of the dumbest teams. All that talent and they're dumber than rocks." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Grizzlies came back from a 26-point deficit early in the second quarter and again late in the third after being down by 25 to win Game 3 of the first-round of the NBA playoffs, 104-95. The Wolves were outscored 23-12 in the second quarter and 37-12 in the fourth, pitifully putting to waste some superb basketball in the first and third periods.

Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I don't even know if you can call that a choke," Barkley continued. "They lost by [9]. When you lose by two and blow a big lead – that was embarrassing for basketball. The coaching staff at Minnesota should be just as embarrassed as the players."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

D'Angelo Russell, who had 22 points and eight assists as the key driver of Minnesota's third-quarter surge, pointed to the Wolves being too comfortable on the court. 

Assistant Coach, Elston Turner huddles with the D'Angelo Russell #0, Malik Beasley #5, Naz Reid #11 and Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

Assistant Coach, Elston Turner huddles with the D'Angelo Russell #0, Malik Beasley #5, Naz Reid #11 and Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round 1 Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

"When we get too high, it comes back and it haunts us," he said. 

Game 4 is on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com